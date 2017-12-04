‘House Of Cards’ Is Back On – Without Kevin Spacey

House Of Cards is back on – without sleazy actor Kevin Spacey!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Netflix decided to keep their popular show running, yet the plot of the next season has been entirely changed. In light of Spacey’s sexual harassment scandal, his character on the series will likely suffer an off-screen death, and the storyline will be altered to focus on Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood.

“[The last season] will bring closure of the show for fans,” said Netflix president Ted Sarandos, at a UBS conference, according to Deadline.

As Radar readers know, Spacey was bashed by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was just a teen.

Responding to the accusation, Spacey shared a bizarre apology, claiming he was likely drunk when the incident occurred, and informing fans that he, in fact, identified as gay. Celebrities were infuriated by his out-of-place response, as was Netflix, who fired him and suspended production for House Of Cards as soon as they heard of his allegedly sick acts.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” Netflix shared in a statement at the time. “We will continue to work with [producer Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

After Rapp’s confession, 46, various other men came forward to accuse Spacey of sexual harassment and misconduct. He is now receiving treatment for his sex addiction in the same rehab center as Harvey Weinstein.

