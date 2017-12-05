Catelynn Lowell Puts Baby Plans On Hold Amid Rehab Stint For Suicidal Thoughts

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were trying for another child before she suddenly entered rehab for depression. Although Lowell discussed getting off birth control in a Teen Mom OG sneak peek, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal their baby plans are on hold.

“It was something that they kind of felt, if it happens then it happens,” a source close to the couple told Radar. “Catelynn was so scared because of her postpartum depression, but after they bought the new house Tyler really started pushing for a boy.”

But the insider explained that their plan to welcome another child is on the “back burner” because of Lowell’s rehab stint.

“Their main focus is getting Catelynn better and making sure she’s okay on her new medication,” the source said. “Some medications make pregnancy really difficult and right now I think they’re both very scared about postpartum coming back.”

Lowell has been turning to friend and co-star Amber Portwood, who revealed she is off her medication now that she’s pregnant with her second child.

In a TMOG clip for this week’s episode, Lowry revealed her plans to get off birth control.

“I have to go get a pap smear in a couple of days,” Lowell, 25, said of her upcoming OBGYN appointment, as Baltierra responded, “What’s going on here? A pap smear?”

Lowell then asked, “What do you think is going on?

“Going to get that damn IUD taken right out,” he responded of her birth control.

When Lowell asked if getting off birth control “freaks” him out, he responded, “Yeah it’s scary!”

She responded, “Babies are hard!”

Lowell and Baltierra are parents to 2-year-old Novalee. They placed their oldest daughter Carly for adoption.

Lowell checked into rehab in November after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell told Radar. “On November 17 I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

