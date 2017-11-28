Inside Catelynn Lowell’s 48-Hour Rehab Lockdown Amid Suicide Fears

Extreme precautions were taken when Catelynn Lowell entered rehab for depression earlier this month. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star was placed on a two-day hold.

“She was on a 48-hour lockdown, which included no phone usage, but now she gets to use her phone for a while every day,” a source close to Lowell told Radar. “She’ll get more privileges as time goes on.”

Lowell’s husband Tyler Baltierra visited her in rehab over the weekend.

“He said they hugged for what seemed like an hour,” the source said. “They cried. It’s hard for him. She’s determined to stay the whole time.”

PHOTOS: Big Spender! ‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Blows Hundreds On Target Clothes

Although Lowell is doing “well,” she’s struggling with being away from her 2-year-old daughter Novalee.

“She’s so worried about Nova,” the insider said. “She feels like she’s abandoning her, but she knows her being away is for the best. Nova asks about her and for her, but she isn’t aware that she’ll be away for a while.”

Lowell checked into rehab on Friday, November 17.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” she shockingly tweeted.

PHOTOS: Tyler Baltierra’s Dad Caught On Beer Run Despite Battling Substance Abuse Issues

Before Lowell entered rehab, she opened up to Radar about her issues.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell said. “On November 17 I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

On November 26, Lowell praised her husband for visiting her.

PHOTOS: Who Cried, Who Wasn’t Invited: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s Big Wedding!

“My husband came and saw me today,” she tweeted. “Thank you for loving me like you do and now this week ain’t got s**t on me!”

He responded, “It’s my honor & privilege to love you babe. I can’t wait to see you next week & I love you SO much! You are such an amazing & strong woman. You looked so beautiful today honey…I can’t wait to hug you again!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.