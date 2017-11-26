Tyler Baltierra Is Visiting Wife Catelynn Lowell In Her Treatment Facility Today

Tyler Baltierra took to social media to say that he is visiting his wife Catelynn Lowell in her treatment facility today. On Saturday night, Baltierra tweeted, “Going to see Cate tomorrow & I literally can’t wait! She sounds better & better every day on the phone. Can’t wait to just squeeze her & hold her tight.”

Going to see Cate tomorrow & I literally can’t wait! She sounds better & better every day on the phone. Can’t wait to just squeeze her & hold her tight 😊😬😍 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 25, 2017

Fans were terrified for the Teen Mom OG couple after Lowell wrote on Twitter more than a week ago that she had to seek help after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Baltierra, 25, checked her into treatment and since then, he has been keeping followers informed about his emotional feelings and her progress.

Lowell, also 25, told fans herself in a Thanksgiving Twitter message that she was “grateful for LIFE” and her two daughters by Baltierra. While they raise daughter Novalee together, they put their first baby, Carolyn, into an open adoption.

On Saturday night, after his tweet about a Sunday visit, Baltierra also shared a photo on Instagram of him kissing Lowell on their wedding day and wrote as a caption, “Can’t wait to see my wife tomorrow! She sounds better & better every time we talk. That woman has a fierce resilience & I love that about her!”

Lowell stunned Teen Mom OG fans recently with a desperate cry for help, tweeting that she was going into a facility, writing, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.”

She also revealed grim details about her suicidal thoughts exclusively to Radar, saying, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself. On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

Via Twitter, Baltierra said he dropped Lowell off at the treatment facility and shared on social media, “My life would be desolate without her.”

He also wrote, “Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!….You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

As Radar has reported, Baltierra tweeted Thanksgiving that the holiday was going to be hard without his wife Lowell as she remains in treatment.

He wrote sadly, “‘It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tells her how thankful I am for her.”

But now, it looks like a happy Sunday visiting day is happening for Baltierra and Lowell! Keep reading Radar for all the developments.

