Billy’s Revenge On NBC! Bush To Bash Matt Lauer In Tell-All Interview

One year after he was fired from the Today show for making inappropriate comments on the infamous Access Hollywood recording, former host Billy Bush is back in the spotlight — and he’s planning to trash his former NBC colleague Matt Lauer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Bush, who will appear on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight, will most certainly spill on what he knew about Lauer’s recently uncovered history of alleged sexual misconduct, a source insisted.

“Billy feels like he wasn’t treated fairly by the Today show, and is no longer going to remain silent,” the source claimed. “Now it’s clear that it wasn’t just Billy who did bad things. He’s sick of being the scapegoat.”

PHOTOS: Sorry, Not Sorry? Billy Bush STILL Hasn’t Apologized To Nancy O’Dell

“The same people that fired Billy allowed Matt to treat women terribly.”

Another insider confirmed that Bush, 46, booked his Colbert appearance after the Lauer scandal exploded last week.

NBC execs are now “terrified” about what Bush will say at his filming tonight.

PHOTOS: Marriage Crisis! Billy Bush’s Wife ‘Flipped Out’ Over Lewd Tape Scandal

“Billy knows everything,” the first source insisted.

Bush isn’t holding back on his celebrity nemeses. He also slammed President Donald Trump in a New York Times essay last night for his comments about women.

As Radar previously reported, Lauer was abruptly fired from NBC after a female colleague accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. Multiple women have since come out with similar allegations. The 59-year-old father of three admitted he was “embarrassed and ashamed” amid the scandal.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.