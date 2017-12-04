Billy Bush: ‘I Believe’ Donald Trump Sexually Assaulted Women

Access Hollywood‘s Billy Bush just came forward to bash President Donald Trump for his sick comments against women and alleged sexual misconduct.

Writing for The New York Times about the 71-year-old’s controversial “Grab ’em by the p***y” comment, Bush claimed: “Of course he said it […] Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real.”

Bush, 46, also referenced the accusations Kristin Anderson made against Trump, saying that he certainly thinks she’s telling the truth, despite Trump having denied all accounts of sexual misconduct.

Trump “reached under her skirt and ‘touched her vagina through her underwear’ while they were at a New York nightclub in the 1990s. That makes the ‘grab ’em by the p***y’ routine real. I believe her,” Bush wrote for the NYT.

He then claimed that unfortunately, thanks to Trump’s power, his ruthless interview with him skyrocketed his own career as a reporter. Regardless, Bush admitted that he never supported Trump’s run for presidency and feels horrible for the women who’ve been victimized by him in the past.

“To these women: I will never know the fear you felt or the frustration of being summarily dismissed and called a liar, but I do know a lot about the anguish of being inexorably linked to Donald Trump,” he concluded. “You have my respect and admiration. You are culture warriors at the forefront of necessary change.”

