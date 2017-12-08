‘I’ve Been Depressed!’ August Ames’ Tragic Texts Days Before Death Exposed

August Ames was “depressed” in the weeks leading up to her suicide, and RadarOnline.com has obtained a tragic text message she sent to a friend just days before her horrific December 5 death.

On November 18, 2017, Ames’ reached out to a pal in what appeared to be a cry for help.

PHOTOS: Police Spot Mystery Visitors Outside George Michael’s Home Days Ahead Of Death

“I’ve been depressed,” the late porn star wrote to her friend Keisha Grey.

“And it seems like ppl (sic) are being d**ks and I just wanted to let you know that you can talk to me if you ever want to,” Ames, real name Mercedes Grabowski, continued her message.

As readers know, Ames, who quickly rose to fame after winning to AVN Awards with more than 270 credits since her debut in 2013, hung herself at the age of 23, according the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office.

Just days before her tragic passing, Ames made headlines for being involved in a homophobia scandal.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Express Grief Over Prince’s Sudden Death

On December 3, the late porn star came under fire when she tweeted that she had refused to work with male adult film performers in a shoot for the porn studio EroticaX.

She received immediate backlash for her rant. Several gay porn stars publicly criticized her for spreading homophobia and ignorance about how testing in the adult film industry works.

Since her passing, friends and family have taken to Twitter to slam online bullying — suggesting it was what lead to her untimely death.

Ames’ brother posted a heartbreaking message about his sister’s tragic death, saying that he had “nothing but hate” for the people that bullied her before she passed away.

PHOTOS: Big Ang Death — ‘Mob Wives’ Star’s 20 Most Outrageous Moments

James Grabowski quickly deleted a gut-wrenching note about his beloved sibling the day after she was reportedly found hanged in her Camarillo, Calif. home, but RadarOnline.com obtained the text before it was removed.

“Bullying is not a joke. It took my sister’s life and I can’t get her back. This pain I feel cause people couldn’t keep their opinions to themselves is unbearable, although I have nothing but hate for each and everyone of you people who drove her to this i still do not wish this pain on you. This has forever changed me and who I am as a person,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Ames’ friend and Charlie Sheen‘s infamous former porn star, Brett Rossi, also took to social media to blast bullies. “A beautiful life is GONE because people like to use their ‘fan base’ to bully others because THEiR opinion doesn’t agree with YOURS. RiP to a sweet, kind, soul..I’m so sad & so angry. A life wasted simply because HER opinion didn’t mesh with YOURS,” she wrote.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.