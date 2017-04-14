‘You The Jury’ Tackles Internet Troll: Benjamin Crump Seeks Justice For Horrified Mom

Sydney Shelton was horrified when her co-worker, Gerod Roth, posted a picture of her African-American son on Facebook with racist comments, and now RadarOnline.com has learned she is getting her day in court.

Judge Jeanine Pirro’s new legal show, You The Jury, is taking on the case in the second week.

“You knew it was going to be a daunting task,” attorney Benjamin Crump told Radar. (Crump represented Trayvon Martin’s family after he was killed by George Zimmerman.) “If you don’t stand up and speak for your children then no one else is going to do it.”

When Roth posted little Cayden’s picture on Facebook in 2015 without his mother’s permission or knowledge and called him “feral,” his group of friends chimed in with their own racist comments, including one writing, “I didn’t know you were a slave owner.”

Crump is representing Shelton against infamous Casey Anthony attorney Baez. He told Radar that her “emotions were real, fear for her child was real.”

“She sat face to face with the person who caused so much pain and it was very emotional. The emotions over took her. It was like real-life court.”

You The Jury allows American viewers the opportunity to decide the verdict with a five-minute voting window and results aired live. Crump says that he plans to watch the show in his office with family, friends and co-workers and hopes for the best outcome.

“I would tell you this: As a civil rights lawyer, it was interesting to me how authentic it was, going through the process,” he said. “It was very real.”

As for why Shelton decided to take her case to reality TV, Crump said, “If she doesn’t stand up right now and try to tell her son it’s not ok to let people make you a victim of racism then no one will.”

You The Jury airs at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.

