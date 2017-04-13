Boozy Bro! ‘VPR’ Star Tom Schwartz’s Brother Busted For DUI

Tom Schwartz’s family history may help him deal with his new wife “Tequila Katie” Maloney’s taste for a booze-fueled good time. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that both his brother and dad have had run-ins with the law thanks to alcohol!

Just three years after his father William was slapped with a restraining order prohibiting him from “drinking alcohol or being under the influence of alcohol” around Tom’s mom, his brother Billy was arrested for DUI!

Billy was pulled over on January 23, 2015, after he failed to stop at a crosswalk, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The officer noted “he had watery/glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of a consumed beverage coming from his breath,” so he conducted a sobriety test.

Then, Billy blew 0.244 and 0.250 on two consecutive breathalyzer tests.

Billy, now 31, admitted that he was taking Lorazepam and an inhaler, among other medication at the time. He also claimed he only had two beers at a friend’s house — two hours before his arrest.

He was required to fill out a DUI checklist at the police station, and reported that he last ate chicken nine hours before his arrest. He claimed he was heading home, but “didn’t know” where he started traveling from or at what time as well.

He listed his occupation as a “house man,” but did not report his salary. As Vanderpump Rules fans know, he could not afford to fly to Tom’s wedding, and missed the initial flight Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor booked for him.

Billy pleaded no contest, and was placed on a year-long probation period. He was ordered to pay $1391 in court costs, as well as at least $50 in public defender fees.

His license was suspended for six months, and he was required to enroll in Alcohol Safety Education School within 30 days of his sentencing. His car was then impounded for 10 days and he was required to have an ignition interlock for six months.

Finally, he was ordered to complete a Victim Impact Panel within 60 days — and he couldn’t consume any alcohol during the probation.

As Radar reported that Maloney, 30, and Tom, 35, tied the knot in August despite ongoing issues with her drinking.

Maloney became notorious on the show for attacking her now-husband verbally and through text message while intoxicated — and Schwartz even threatened to call off the wedding because of her behavior.

