Bankruptcy Nightmare: Todd Chrisley Accused Of Failing To Pay $150K Fine!

Todd Chrisley can’t escape his $49 million bankruptcy nightmare!

Despite being discharged in March 2015, The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, 47, and his wife Julie STILL haven’t paid the $150,000 fee — and the trustee wants to hold the couple in contempt of court!

According to U.S. Bankruptcy Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Todd and Julie agreed to pay the hefty sum in order to resolve the trustee’s claims that the couple had hidden assets in the case.

Over the past nearly two years, the USA reality parents have allegedly only covered $80,000, and missed their final November 2016 deadline. (The original deadline was one year, but the trustee offered an extension.)

In the January 9, 2017 filing, the trustee asked the court to hold the Chrisleys in civil contempt, order more fines and even revoke the bankruptcy discharge.

The judge agreed to hold a hearing regarding the matter on February 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As Radar previously reported, Todd first filed for bankruptcy in August 2012, claiming he was $49 million in debt. Two years later, the trustee sued the star and his wife for fraud, but the parties eventually settled — until now.

In 2015, Chrisley insisted to Radar that he, his wife and five kids “are in a really good place financially, emotionally and psychologically.”

The Daily Mail was first to report the shocking update in the case.

