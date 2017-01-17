Drug Secrets! Clinton Kelly Confesses He Once Hallucinated On A Painkiller Cocktail

Clinton Kelly isn’t the squeaky-clean nice guy he plays on TV!

In addition to bashing his The Chew guest Paula Deen and former What Not To Wear co-host Stacy London, the 47-year-old small screen star reveals his history with drugs including Vicodin and marijuana in his new memoir, I Hate Everyone, Except You.

He starts off by admitting he’s done his “fair share” of drugs, and reveals a trippy experience with painkillers.

PHOTOS: John Travolta On ‘American Crime Story’ Set Amid ‘Fake’ Marriage Rumors & Scientology Scandals

“The last time I chased half a joint with a Vicodin I ended up screaming obscenities at a leprechaun because he was s**tting pennies all over my living room,” he recalls in the tell-all, out now. “The next day the woman who lived across the hall told me she thought I had been babysitting until she heard me yell, ‘If I see one more coin come out of you’re a**, so help me God!’ at which point she assumed I had a ‘special friend’ over.”

Kelly insists he’s steered clear of hard drugs since 2004, one year after he landed his breakout gig at the long-running TLC makeover series.

However, he admits he recently ate a marijuana gummy bear in hopes of becoming more creative while writing his book.

It didn’t exactly work out according to plan.

PHOTOS: Upstaged: Kylie Steals Kendall’s Calvin Klein Campaign Spotlight On Family Dinner Date As Scott & Kourt Hold Hands!

“Oh my God, how awesome would pizza be right now?” he asked his friend before expressing his dreams of running for President and then falling asleep.

Overall, Kelly claims he leads a much calmer life these days with his husband of eight years, Damon Bayles, and their beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Mary.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.