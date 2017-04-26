‘Teen Mom’ Bad Dad Adam Lind Fails Drug Test For METH — And Chelsea’s Livid!

Teen Mom 2 bad boy Adam Lind constantly claims to have turned over a new leaf, but he continues to find himself in big trouble with the law — and this time, he’s hit a new low.

The father of Chelsea Houska‘s daughter Aubree, 7, tested positive for meth and amphetamines in a routine drug test as part of his custody battle with second baby mama Taylor Halbur, insiders confirm to RadarOnline.com. (The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to report the dirty test.)

A source tells Radar that the 26-year-old father of two failed the test two weeks ago before a visit with Halbur’s daughter Paislee, 3.

PHOTOS: The 15 Biggest Secrets & Scandals About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Baby Daddy From Hell Adam Lind

Now, Teen Mom insider claims married mom Houska, 25, is taking the drug bombshell very seriously.

“Chelsea is going to enforce the court’s order that Adam’s visits with Aubree be strictly supervised,” the source reveals.

As Radar has reported, Lind gets time with his oldest daughter every other weekend under the watch of his parents. However, the source continues, in the past he has spent time alone with Aubree. Now Houska will ensure that will never happen again.

PHOTOS: Hey Ladies! ‘Teen Mom 2’ Bad Boy Adam Lind Posts Naked Selfies After Dumping New Girlfriend– See The Shocking New Pics

“She will not turn a blind eye to his behavior,” the source said.

MTV has no responded to Radar’s request for comment.

As Radar has extensively reported over the years, Lind may have the longest rap sheet of any star in the Teen Mom franchise.

PHOTOS: Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Hasn’t Been Spotted With Daughter In Over A Month

He has been arrested for driving under the influence at least three times, and at least two ex-girlfriends have requested restraining orders against him for what they called violent, abusive behavior.

Both Halbur and Houska have taken Lind to court for unpaid child support.

Drug rumors have also followed the reality star. In 2014, Lind’s ex Jessica Nicole insisted he abused anabolic steroids, but he vehemently denied the claims.

For more on the breaking news, keep checking Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.