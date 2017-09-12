Topsy-Turvy Taraji P. Won’t Commit To More ‘Empire,’ Claims Source!

Taraji P. Henson’s refusal to commit long-term to Empire is stressing out her co-stars, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. And they know if she decides to leave the hit show, it could all crumble like a cookie.

“Taraji is the franchise, and she’s milking it big time,” a source tells Radar. “One minute she’s telling them she wants it go to continue for the foreseeable future, the next she’s changed her mind and talking about the next step of her career elsewhere, or needing a break for her personal life.”

Right now, Henson, 46, is under contract for this coming season, as well as the next, but that’s it.

“Everybody is bracing for the fact that once she is tired of all this, the whole universe of the series is going to wrap up, and they resent her for it,” the source added. “It’s a big reason why she is treated like royalty on the set and everybody is walking on eggshells around her.”

Because the producers really see it as her show, the discussion all summer has been that they are planning to wrap it all up after five seasons, in 2019.

“It’s made for an uneasy atmosphere on set, having to kiss her a** and treat her like Queen Bee the whole time,” the insider admitted.

