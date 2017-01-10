Judgment Day: Steve Harvey Heads To Court In Shocking Racist Rant Lawsuit

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Steve Harvey is heading to court in just days over accusations he went on racist rants against white people, among other disturbing statements.

According to a number of new court documents filed by Joseph Cooper, the plaintiff in the shocking case, the Family Feud host must appear before a judge on Jan. 23 in a Northern District of Texas Federal Court.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS HERE

As Radar reported, Cooper is suing his former boss, who is now known for his nice-guy demeanor, claiming he recorded him going on hateful diatribes on a number of occasions.

“I don’t give a s–t about America!” Harvey allegedly bellowed on one shocking tape, Cooper, the owner of the recording, told Radar in November.

On others, Cooper said Harvey urged fans to “spit on white people!” and “Go assault old white women!”

PHOTOS: Celebrity Racist Rants

After Cooper’s legal claims, Harvey fired back with his own lawsuit, insisting the Dallas man was trying to extort him for $5 million with the potentially damaging recordings.

Harvey’s court filings alleged that Cooper tried to sell old recordings of the star’s comedy routines, made more than 20 years ago, because of the sensitive material they contained.

“Mr. Cooper has initiated a campaign to essentially extort me, coerce me and embarrass me as I started to build my entertainment career,” wrote Harvey in his own suit.

PHOTOS: Mel Gibson’s INSANE Racist, Screaming Rants EXPOSED

Cooper reportedly created the tapes — 120 hours’ worth — after Harvey employed him in March of 1993 to videotape his comedy act at the Steve Harvey Comedy Club in Dallas.

The club either no longer exists or operates under a different name — and Harvey performed as a stand-up comedian for the last time on Aug. 2, 2012. But since then, Harvey has built up a vast empire worth $100 million, including radio, TV and book publishing businesses. Cooper sued Harvey himself in 2014 for $20 million.

In court documents obtained from a deposition, the TV comic admitted that the tapes contain material that is “a lot edgier” than the family-oriented jokes he now uses. Back then, he noted, “I didn’t have to concern myself with branding or imaging or anything. You could just say — I thought I was funnier.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.