What Marriage Crisis? Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie 'Stronger Than Ever' Amid Bodyguard Cheating Rumors

Source: AR4/DJDM / WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

It was claimed that she was seeking a massive $200 million divorce settlement.

By:

Aug. 30 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Iconic game show host Steve Harvey and his wife of 16 years, Marjorie, have "never been better," sources close to the couple told RadarOnline.com exclusively after they came out swinging against rumors she cheated with their bodyguard and personal chef.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Steve and his spouse, who wed in 2007, are "stronger than ever" despite the online gossip that spread like wildfire over the weekend.

Source: FayesVision/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Steve adopted Marjorie's three children, Morgan, Lori, and Jason.

The rumor mill went into overdrive after allegations emerged on X, formerly Twitter, accusing Marjorie of sneaking behind her partner's back to have multiple affairs. It was also shockingly claimed she was seeking a massive $200 million divorce settlement.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com, however, that Steve and his wife have been together all summer long, even taking their annual trip on Magic Johnson's yacht together in July.

The lovebirds were smiling and having fun as they toured in Saint-Tropez this summer, hitting the streets in style and lounging on a boat with loved ones.

Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

The couple seen strolling in St. Tropez, France, weeks ago.

Back when they tied the knot, Steve adopted Marjorie's three children, Morgan, Lori, and Jason. He also fathered four children, Brandi, Karli, Broderick, and Wynton, bringing their blended family to a tally of nine.

Amid the wild rumors, many social media users blasted Steve for having trouble at home after publishing a book about building strong partnerships, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment.

Source: Chris Connor/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

She shut down the cheating rumors herself.

Marjorie later shut down the speculation by uploading a screenshot of a website entitled "How to handle being lied about," with a verse from the Bible.

"My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," she wrote in her caption. "However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are."

Source: JAMES ATOA / UPI Newspictures/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Marjorie is Steve's third wife.

Steve, meanwhile, made time to clear the air while speaking before a crowd at the Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday.

"Before I get started, just let me say, I'm fine. Marjorie's fine. I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do 'cause we fine," he said. "Lord have mercy. Man. I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining."

Prior to Marjorie, Steve had been married twice to exes Marcia Harvey and Mary Harvey.

