What Marriage Crisis? Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie 'Stronger Than Ever' Amid Bodyguard Cheating Rumors

The rumor mill went into overdrive after allegations emerged on X, formerly Twitter, accusing Marjorie of sneaking behind her partner's back to have multiple affairs. It was also shockingly claimed she was seeking a massive $200 million divorce settlement.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com, however, that Steve and his wife have been together all summer long, even taking their annual trip on Magic Johnson's yacht together in July.

The lovebirds were smiling and having fun as they toured in Saint-Tropez this summer, hitting the streets in style and lounging on a boat with loved ones.