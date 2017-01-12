Another ‘Sister Wives’ Affair: Meri’s In Love With A Gay Man!

Yet another scandal has hit the controversial Brown family of TLC’s Sister Wives: After a cat fishing scam, legal battle, lesbian announcement and more, sources told RadarOnline.com that Meri has fallen in love with a new married man. Even more shockingly, the man is gay — and has been married to his partner for three years!

An insider told Radar that Meri, the first sister wife to marry patriarch Kody Brown, met the mystery man while on a family vacation to Hawaii.

Said the source, “Meri had been spending a good deal of time with this guy, who she was calling her boyfriend. She actually met him while the family was filming there!”

This isn’t the first time that Meri’s wandering eye has caused a problem for the family.

Last year, viewers watched her admit that she had fallen for someone online. Although she believed that her chatting partner was a male businessman, the culprit turned out to be a female catfish scam artist.

“Meri gets so lonely,” the source told Radar. “She’s destroyed anything she has with Kody after the catfishing thing.”

“While they were filming the big family trip to Hawaii Meri went off to do her own thing and met this man. She fell fast and hard for this guy. He was nice and it was easy because she really craves attention since she’s not getting it back home, but turns out he’s gay!”

A report in Life & Style about Meri’s new love interest claims Meri had been talking and video chatting with him for months and didn’t even know he was happily married to a man. The report goes on to say that Meri hadn’t known anyone that was openly gay before, and if she wasn’t so naïve she may have picked up on the signs.

But in a sad twist, Radar can reveal that Meri was planning a future with the man. “She was traveling back and forth from Vegas to see him and saving her money to move out of Vegas to be with him!” the insider said.

As Radar reported, Meri’s only daughter, Mariah, just came out as a lesbian.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.