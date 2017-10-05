Betrayed! Selena Getting Cozy With Brad Behind The Weeknd’s Back

Does Selena Gomez have some new plans for The Weeknd?

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned Gomez is putting her romance with The Weeknd in jeopardy — by getting cozy with Brad Pitt over regularly scheduled phone calls!

“Brad’s a huge fan of Selena,” a source told Radar. “They’ve stayed in touch ever since the Golden Globes last year.”

PHOTOS: Flirting With Disaster! Selena’s Fling With The Weeknd Leaves Closest Friends ‘Worried’

As Radar reported, Gomez, 25, shared a photo on social media of her nestled with 53-year-old Pitt after the January 2016 awards show, even though he was married at the time to Angelina Jolie.

just discussing #TheBigShort 📸-@agentoh A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:21am PST

“Of course, it was the worst possible time for him to start a new romance, but the spark was definitely there and she was hugely attracted to him as well,” the source noted. “Brad really admires how courageous Selena’s been throughout her health crisis, and she’s equally proud of him for getting sober.”

Gomez, who later co-starred with Pitt in The Big Short, said it was actually Pitt’s idea to meet after the show.

“I was in my dressing room and I had just finished performing,” Gomez told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “They knocked on my door and they said Brad Pitt would like to come in and I was like, ‘He can come in!'”

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez Makes First Public Appearance Since Rehab Stint

“I was trying to play cool and be really nice,” she added. “He was like, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ I was like, ‘Can I have a picture with you?'” she laughed.

Despite the flirty exchanges between Gomez and Pitt, sources tell Radar the singer and her current boy toy The Weeknd, 27, are “rock solid” in their relationship — at least for now — and they’re even considering getting a puppy together to cement their love!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.