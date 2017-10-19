Single Scheana Marie Devastated Over Breakup, Wanted To ‘Figure Long Distance Out’

Scheana Marie tried to save her relationship with Robert Parks Valletta, but couldn’t get him to stay! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Vanderpump Rules star is devastated over her failed relationship while her actor ex is already moving on.

“Rob is over the relationship for time being and wants to be single,” an insider told Radar. “He’s already acting single and focusing on his career.”

“He’s filming in San Francisco and traveling,” the insider said. “He doesn’t have time to be a boyfriend, nor does he want to be right now.”

“Scheana was still hoping that they would figure long distance out, which is why she posted that she missed him,” the insider explained.

PHOTOS: Shocking Affairs, Hookups & Sex Scenes! Scheana Shay’s Top 10 Secrets & Scandals

“They are still very good friends and talk often,” the insider noted. “It’s quite complicated because Scheana wants there to be a future, but right now Rob is concentrating on his show and Scheana is going back to spending time with her friends. She’s trying to enjoy being single.”

Radar exclusively reported that Marie, 32, and Valletta, 36, began dating shortly after she filed for divorce from Mike Shay. They began having problems in August, as Valletta wanted to break up with her over her “demanding” ways.

“She loves her new boyfriend, but Rob is very independent and has a full-time job and doesn’t always have time for her,” an insider told Radar at the time. “She misses being married and the companionship.”

Valletta confirmed the split when asked where his “beautiful girlfriend” was on Instagram (he was traveling throughout Europe solo).

PHOTOS: Scheana Shay’s Costar Claims Mike ‘Probably Knew What He’d Done That Created This’

“Sadly we broke up,” he said. “We are still amazing friends and we adore each other. We will see what happens.”

She has been coping with the separation by taking girls’ trips with Brittany Cartwright, who is on the outs with Jax Taylor.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.