Free At Last! Scheana Marie’s Divorce File Uncovered

Scheana Marie‘s divorce from ex Mike Shay has been finalized, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to the divorce judgment obtained by Radar, Marie, 31, will officially be single on July 25 of this year.

Marie and Shay, 29, both waived their rights to spousal support, but Marie had to pay Shay $50,000 to equalize their assets.

She got to keep her checking account, valued at $1,000, and her car. The 2016 Ford Explorer is worth $50,000, but she currently owes $49,294.08. She also was able to keep her $31,392 retirement account, and a 2009 Nissan worth $15,489.

Meanwhile, Shay got to keep his “Shaybae Productions” business, his 2005 GMC car and credit cards.

Each reality star was ordered to pay their own attorney’s fees.

Radar previously reported that Marie filed for divorce on Nov. 30, just weeks after their Nov. 9 separation. She said at the time that she believed he had relapsed on drugs, but sources close to the musician insisted to Radar that he was sober.

Marie began dating Robert Parks Valletta, 35, shortly after — and has already discussed marrying the actor.

Shay remains single, and is looking for love on Tinder. He is focusing on his music career — and already released a tell-all song about his ex.

