Ryan Edwards’ Wife Explodes On Other Woman Amid Cheating Drama: ‘I Want You To Stop!’

Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer is facing off against the other woman! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star went off on the woman Edwards met on Tinder after the cheating scandal broke.

As Radar exclusively reported, Edwards was busted reaching out to at least one woman over Tinder to ask if she’s “down to f**k.” The two then switched over to text messaging, where he sent two penis photos to her.

In a new text message obtained by Radar, Standifer reached out to the other woman.

“Why did you call me?” the other woman asked, as Standifer replied, “Please stop playing dumb. I know everything.”

The woman then responded, “I’m not playing dumb, just wondering what you want from me if you know everything.”

Standifer then fired, “I want you to stop.”

When the Tinder fling asked what she would like her to “stop,” Standifer threatened, “Guess we will have to do this the hard way.”

“I’m seriously not doing anything,” the woman said. “Your husband is the one on Tinder.”

Radar can confirm the number linked to the text messages does belong to Standifer. She did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

Edwards began talking to the other woman, who Radar has chosen to respect the privacy of, on August 12, 2017.

“Why are you on Tinder? I thought you were married,” the woman asked, as Edwards shockingly responded, “I am… I still like to have a little fun.”

When she asked, “Are you going to f**k me?” he answered, “Yeah. Come on then.”

Edwards then sent her a never-before-seen selfie and a penis photo.

“Send me a picture,” he said. “Send me a sexy one. Let me see how pink it is.”

He then sent a second photo of his penis.

He continued, “Make me hard. Come on. Sent me a video… U playing with yourself… Come over I told you I’ll let u sit on my face so I could get u good and wet.”

Edwards and Standifer tied the knot on May 15, 2017. Maci Bookout’s ex-fiancé drove high to their wedding, as he was caught on camera falling asleep at the wheel and slurring his words. He entered rehab after the scene was filmed.

Edwards told Radar when asked for comment, “I’m married. Get [the] f**k out of here with that dumb s**t.”

