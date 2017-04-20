Where’s Robin? Missing Quivers Sparks Fears ‘The Cancer Has Returned!’

Shock jock Howard Stern’s loyal sidekick Robin Quivers has been absent from the SiriusXM studio for weeks, sparking fears that her cancer has returned, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A SiriusXM insider exclusively told Radar that Quivers is working from home – just like she did during her 2012 cancer battle – igniting fears she is again facing down the deadly disease.

“Robin Quivers has been broadcasting from home for about a month, possibly longer,” the insider told Radar. “There has been speculation on the Howard Stern Facebook chat groups that the cancer has returned.”

On April 17, for example, the show hosted a big party for George Takei in studio and the day after Quivers referred to dancers “you had in there,” making it sound as though she wasn’t there. She was absent from the party pics, and has not been publicly photographed since last year.

Last week, Radar found a gaunt-looking Quivers at her Jersey Shore home wearing a decorative headscarf – and with a visible square white medical bandage pasted onto her upper chest.

“This is ridiculous,” Quivers told Radar before slamming the door shut.

One area resident who lives near the radio host’s home told Radar that the radio news reader usually keeps to herself but she has noticed a difference in her routine recently.

“I usually see her speed walking up and down the boulevard – exercising – but I haven’t seen her in a while,” said the neighbor, who didn’t want to be named.

Quivers, who has worked alongside the “King of All Media” for 30 years, announced in 2012 that she needed surgery, radiation and chemotherapy to destroy tumors found in her bladder, pelvis and a grapefruit size mass in her uterus.

The procedure forced the 64-year-old radio legend to broadcast from home for 17-months beginning in late 2012 until her triumphant return to the studio in October 2013.

Story developing.

