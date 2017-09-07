Manson Family Member Leslie Approved For Parole, 48 Years After Brutal Murders

Manson family member Leslie Van Houten has been approved parole after serving over 47 years in jail for the horrific murder of murders of Leno and Rosemary La Bianca.

Leslie, now 68, was accused of the killings in 1969 when she was just 19. While following the incident she was initially sentenced to death, the jury later revoked the death penalty and sentenced her to life in prison, with possibility of parole.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the cult – led by pop-star turned murderer Charles Manson – also killed actress Sharon Tate. Years later, as the fate of Leslie is being decided, Sharon’s sister, Debra Tate has spoken out.

Leslie “couldn’t even quote a definition of remorse. That is something she should know like the back of her hand by now,” she said to the Daily News.

Calling the troubled Manson Family “America’s first domestic terrorists,” Debra also stated that “Their intentions were to start a race war. That’s very pertinent at this point in our history. It’s a very volatile time right now. We need to focus on what we all share. People like this, we can’t afford to have them out in our free society.”

“The victims were all good people,” she continued. “They were all better people than this one, and they don’t get a parole or release or get to be with their friends and family again.”

Debra is hoping more will take her side before California Governor Jerry Brown sets Leslie free.

As Radar previously reported, Leslie made an attempt to get out of prison once before. She even had another member of the creepy cult, Catherine Share, testify that she was “extremely docile,” and under Charles Manson’s control when she committed the murders.

While the cult leader has denied all claims, he remains in prison.

