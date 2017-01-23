Liam Payne ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After Gunman Opens Fire On Nightclub

One Direction singer Liam Payne was caught up in a scary incident involving an unhinged man firing shots at a popular West Hollywood nightclub.

According to reports, a man tried to gain entry into The Peppermint Club on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, by using a fake identification.

When bouncers barred him from the premises, the man got upset and later came back to the hotspot’s parking lot with a gun.

The disturbed gunman fired shots in the air, causing the revelers inside the club, including 23-year-old Payne, who is expecting his first child with Cheryl Cole, 33, to panic at the noise.

“I went with two girlfriends and got there about 1a.m.,” reveler Amanda Williams, 25, exclusively told RadarOnline.com of the scary incident.

“We were waiting for someone to let us in and it was really crowded. I heard someone shout, ‘Security, security!’ I turned around and saw a guy with a gun, and then he just started shooting. He was white with blonde dreadlocks and a face tattoo.”

“Everyone was shouting ‘Get down, get down’. It was really scary. He fired six shots. I was on the sidewalk and there were people on top of me. Everyone then got up and ran as far from the club as possible. I was really upset and called my mom,” continued Williams.

“Everyone is going to The Peppermint Club, and I heard later Liam [Payne] was there. He’s lucky to be alive, I’m glad nobody was hurt. It’s not a sketchy area and I was really surprised it happened in West Hollywood.”

Payne, who wasn’t injured in the ruckus, left the club around a half hour later.

Police are still on the hunt for the perpetrator.

