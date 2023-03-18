Liam Payne Spotted With Drastically Different Face, Fans Bewildered By Singer's Chiseled New Features

Payne, 29, debuted chiseled features that prompted fans to speculate if he had work done to heartthrob appearance.

Former boy band star Liam Payne shocked with his drastically different face during a recent red carpet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Based on the latest photos, several fans accused the star of getting buccal fat removal , an emerging new plastic surgery trend among celebs.

While all members of One Direction have grown up since they captivated global audiences together, Payne's once full face looked sunken in as if his cheeks had been deflated.

The former One Direction star stepped out of hiding on Thursday to support former bandmate Louis Tomlinson at the premiere of his new film, All Of Those Voices.

"Sorry but was has Liam Payne done to his face...?? There has definitely been some kind of jaw crap going on," read one tweet.

The change in his appearance could be related to a 2021 interview when Payne admitted that his looks had changed due to his party-filled lifestyle .

Other fans were less enthused, writing they "still can’t believe Liam Payne" messed with his handsome face.

Another fan applauded the possible surgery and tweeted , "Liam Payne has had a full face job, respect it."

"There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out and I call it my pills-and-booze face," Payne said about his struggle to stay sober on tour.

"My face was 10 times bigger than it is now," Payne continued. "The problem was, the best way to secure us was to lock us in our rooms, and what is in the room? A mini-bar."

The singer claimed he had a "party-for-one that seemed to carry on for years" — and the habit came back during the pandemic lockdown.

Since coming clean about his struggles, Payne shared that he was committed to losing weight by cutting back on alcohol to focus on his solo career.