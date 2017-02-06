Super Bowl Backlash! Lady Gaga At War With Producers For Changing Lyrics

Lady Gaga’s performance during Super Bowl 51 Pepsi Halftime caused a huge uproar with the show’s producers, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As fans know, the 30-year-old superstar sang her hit “Born This Way” including the lyrics, “No matter gay, straight or bi. Lesbian, transgendered life. I’m on the right track, baby. I was born to survive.”

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017: Patriot’s Comeback, Lady Gaga Half Time Show & More

According to a source close the longtime LGBT activist, “She was not supposed to include that entire segment in the song. The producers were absolutely mortified.”

“Lady Gaga was given strict instructions not to make any political statements during the show, and she added the whole LGBT part without anyone knowing.’

“Of course she got hell from the producers of the show afterwards,” the insider told Radar.

However, the pop star “did not care.”

“They are trying to say that she violated her contract, but she is sticking to her guns,” the insider explained. “Gaga knew that she had to give something to her fans and to the world that would make her performance stick out. And it did.”

PHOTOS: Little Monsters, Big Secrets! Lady Gaga’s 25 Biggest Hidden Scandals Revealed

In addition to her unexpected political statement, the singer also irked producers with her outrageous demands for the show.

“Gaga had a larger squad with her than any performer in the history of the halftime show,” a source revealed. “She required that they fly in all of her regular dancers, as well as her beauty team.”

“She required private jets to and from the Texas, as well as a mansion while she was there.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.