Kim Richards Blasts Lisa Rinna For Attacking Her During Relapse Last Year

Another game night full of tension and drama! From a sober Kim Richards’ return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Dorit Kemsley hitting on a super sexy Eden Sassoon.

But all eyes were on Lisa Rinna and how’d she react to Kim being there. It wasn’t that much a surprise since the game night was at her sister Kyle’s house.

Rinna and Kim have an intense feud dating back to two seasons ago when Amsterdam happened and Rinna broke a wine glass on their lunch table. Kim had made a threatening statement about some dark secret from Harry Hamlin’s past and Rinna saw red.

Then last season Rinna kept attacking Kim about her issues with sobriety. She was arrested for shoplifting and entered herself back into rehab.

But current day Kim looked happier than ever. She’s a grandmother now and revealed, “Life is good. I feel secure with me. My relationships with my sisters are amazing. My recovery’s good. A lot has happened in my life but I think the old stuff is old stuff.”

When the other ladies realized who was coming to the party they all had the same reaction. Kyle said, “I think so Kim and Lisa Rinna both tolerate each other when we’re in a group but they secretly just flat out hate each other.”

Lisa Vanderpump admitted, “There are so many unresolved issues between Rinna and Kim.”

The conversation started and at first it was calm and polite but then Dorit accused Eileen Davidson of manipulating her and putting words in her mouth over #Pantygate2016 and that sparked Kim’s memory.

The former child actress brought up the fact that Rinna went after her viciously when she was going through a rough time. The QVC queen snapped back about her arrest and even LVP shamed her.

Vanderpump said in her confessional, “Totally unnecessary; trying to humiliate Kim. Low blow.”

But Kim defended herself and said, “Does that make you happy? Does that make you feel good? I feel really good about myself today Lisa. Do you? You lie. And you are a faker. And you don’t tell the truth.”

But Rinna did apologize after pressure from the group. “I’m sincerely sorry if I hurt your feelings, Kim. I really am,” she said. “That wasn’t right of me. Some of the things I said were really mean. Because I was really angry with you and I wanted to hurt you — and I’m really sorry for that.”

The pair appeared to reach some sort of understand, at least.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday at 9pm ET on Bravo.