Katie Planning Face-To-Face Meeting With Tom After Going Public With Jamie

Holmes wants Cruise to come to terms with the fact she's dating his former BFF Foxx.

Katie Holmes is planning a secret face-to-face meeting with Tom Cruise since going public with the actor’s former friend Jamie Foxx — all in order to “clear-the-air,” RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Not only will Foxx, 49, be a central topic of of the conversation, but the welfare of the estranged duo’s shared 11-year-old daughter, Suri, will also be discussed.

“Their five-year contract drawing to a close means Tom can’t hide behind lawyers anymore,” a source reveals to Radar. “He needs to show Katie the respect of one-on-one dialogue and work out a regular visitation schedule with Suri, plus come to terms with the fact she’s dating his former friend [Jamie Foxx.]”

Strangely enough — Tom is open to the idea! The pal says, “though he’s likely to insist one of his Scientology friends is present — something Katie won’t like at all!”

The meeting could create closure for the couple. “[Tom] was so blindsided when Katie divorced him and has needed closure ever since.”

