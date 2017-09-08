President West? Kanye Builds Oval Office Inside New California Mansion!

Is Kanye West trying to tell fans he will be running for president?

As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the “I Am A God” singer is doing a massive renovation in his and wife Kim Kardashian’s California mansion. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/kim-kardashian-home-renovation-drama-kanye-west-divorce-rumors/

As if his monumental ego wasn’t enough, his wallet is even bigger. A source has spilled to Straight Shuter that West has commissioned a team to build him an Oval Office inside his new home.

PHOTOS: Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump After Major Meltdown

The shape will replicate that of the original White House Oval office, yet the overall mood will be less stuffy as it will channel the rapper’s luxurious taste.

As Radar exclusively reported, West, 40, and Kardashian, 36, have not been sleeping in the same bed for some time now, as they’ve hit a rough patch in their relationship. Is West trying to compensate with pretending to be President? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

