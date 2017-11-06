First Sighting! Joe Giudice Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In Prison Video

After appearing on Bravo every week for years, Teresa Giudice’s jailbird husband Joe has been behind bars and completely off camera for 19 months — until now!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal a top-secret prison video of the Real Housewives of New Jersey dad looking drastically different since fans last saw him on TV.

In Radar’s shocking clip, the 45-year-old father of four shows off his much trimmer frame in a sleeveless white shirt as he enjoys recreation time at FCI Fort Dix’s gym area.

Teresa recently revealed that her husband dropped 45 pounds while locked up, and a prison source credits the weight loss to regular workouts!

PHOTOS: Busted? Joe Giudice’s Suspected Cheating History — Teresa Betrayed In 15 Photos, See The Women He’s Believed To Have Been With

“Joe works out up to five days a week, and has lost a lot of weight as a result,” the source told Radar. “He even worked in the gym for a time.”

The inmates call the gym the “weight pile,” the source said.

Another insider close to Joe called fitness his “only stress reliever,” and claimed another reason for his slim new figure is the “inedible” food in the New Jersey institution.

PHOTOS: Joe Giudice’s Most Outrageous & Scandalous Claims In Court

“The food’s inedible, but he eats it because he’s got to keep up his strength,” the source said of the felon, who once loved to chow down on hearty Italian meals.

As Radar previously reported, Joe checked into prison in March 2016 on multiple fraud charges. He is expected to be released in March 2019.

Teresa served a one-year sentence before him, and was released in December 2015.

PHOTOS: Teresa Giudice Goes Indoor Skydiving After Lesbian Sex Secrets From Prison EXPOSED

Radar exclusively revealed that Joe was intoxicated when he arrived to Fort Dix, which infuriated officials, but the first source insists Joe has become popular with guards and many fellow inmates.

“He hangs out with the Italian guys,” the source said.

For more on Joe’s prison experience, keep reading Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.