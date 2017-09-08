Monster Mom! Jenelle Accused Of Neglecting Kids & Locking Son Outside In Hot Weather

Jenelle Evans’ neglectful parenting of her son Kaiser is so detrimental to his well-being that she should no longer have custody of him, the child’s grandmother claimed in shocking court papers obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, filed an emergency request to gain full custody of Kaiser and has accused Evans of testing positive for marijuana when she was pregnant, she also gave multiple examples of the Teen Mom 2 star’s horrific care of the toddler.

Davidson claimed in her court documents that Evans locked Kaiser and his older brother Jace out of the house in the hot weather, refused to give him medication from the doctor and didn’t even arrange for child care for him while she was in Los Angeles for the MTV VMAs.

“The minor child has been in a constant state of congestion for the past several months but never seem to get better every time he visited,” Davidson wrote about Kaiser’s health. “On March 2, 2017 the proposed Intervenor took the minor child to Grand Strand Pediatrics where they prescribed a nebulizer. March 19, 2017 he was sick again with a runny nose and congestion. Upon information and belief plaintiff does not use the nebulizer on minor child.”

Davidson claimed Evans’ own mother “has recently expressed that she is also extremely concerned regarding the minor child.”

In the court documents filed in North Carolina’s New Hanover County, Davidson made shocking claims about the MTV star.

“Upon information and belief, Jace and the minor child Kaiser were locked out of the house on a very hot day and not allowed back in for a very long time.”

Griffith’s mother wrote in the documents that Kaiser was alone in a dangerous situation in the front yard of Evans’ home and even claimed Jace was lost in the woods for two hours.

“On Friday, July 28, 2017 the proposed Intervenor went to Plaintiffs home to pick up the minor child the minor child was in the yard alone. Plaintiffs yard is a wooded area. The proposed Intervenor stopped her vehicle immediately in fear that the minor child would run in front of the car. The minor child and Plaintiffs pit bull we’re the only ones around,” the documents stated.

“After several minutes, Plaintiff finally noticed the vehicle and came running out apologizing that she didn’t realize the minor child was outside alone. Prior to this day, Plaintiffs oldest child was lost in the woods for two hours due to improper supervision.”

Davidson described an incident that took place less than a week before she filed for full custody of Kaiser, stating on August 25, 2017 she was scheduled to drop Kaiser off with his mother but she never showed up to the agreed upon meeting place.

“I sent Plaintiff a text asking when she would be there. There was no response. The proposed Intervenor then called her cell phone and there was no answer. The proposed Intervenor became a little alarmed so she called her mother, Barbara Evans. Barbara informed the proposed Intervenor that Plaintiff was in LA for the MTV Awards so there was no way she would be there for the exchange.”

Davidson wrote that “David called and said that Plaintiff had told her they would be gone until Tuesday. The proposed Intervenor told David no one had notified her anything about it and Plaintiff’s text messages made no mention of them going to the MTV Music Awards was mentioned and not getting back until Tuesday.”

As Radar previously reported, Davidson claimed in her court documents that Evans and baby Ensley tested positive for marijuana when she was born, another reason why she should not have custody of Kaiser.

She described Evans’ lack of parenting of the young child. “Plaintiff has admitted she does not know how to deal with Kaiser and that is why she placed him in daycare. Plaintiff does not work out of the home but chooses to have the minor child in daycare five out of seven days.”

Davidson described in her court documents why she was seeking full custody of her grandson.

“Over the course of the last few years, the proposed Intervenor has tried to remain civil and cordial with plaintiff during her rants. All the proposed intervenor has ever wanted was the best for the minor child, and two into his safety and security.”

