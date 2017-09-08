Jenelle Harassed Me! Evans Accused Of Sending Vile Texts To Baby Daddy’s Mom

Jenelle Evans’ “nasty text messages” were a major reason that Kaiser’s grandmother filed an emergency motion to take custody away from her, explosive court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com claim.

Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, pleaded with a judge to give her full custody of the 3-year-old and has detailed in her legal papers the harassment she received from the Teen Mom 2 star.

“On August 1, 2, 6, 8 and 13, 2017 Plaintiff sent the proposed Intervenor nasty text messages making accusations and ranting,” the documents stated.

Davidson explained the threats she would receive from the MTV star.

“On August 6 Defendant [Plaintiff] made accusations that the proposed Intervenor was talking about her on social media and that she was going to drop me from supervision. Plaintiff began the threats that she would not allow the proposed Intervenor to supervise the minor child when they proposed Intervenor told her she was taking pictures of the minor child before and after visits to protect herself and Defendant from the continued false allegations.”

Kaiser’s grandmother continued listing dates and times she said Evans would harass her.

“On August 8, Plaintiff still kept texting with lies and accusations,” she wrote in the court documents exclusively obtained by Radar.

“On August 13 after the nasty drop off, Plaintiff told the proposed Intervenor that she needed mental health counseling and was an angry person. Plaintiff kept texting and once again the proposed Intervenor had to ask her to stop.”

Davidson had described a particularly stressful exchange of Kaiser, where David Eason, Evans’ fiancé and the father of baby Ensley, was calling her son a “f’ing queer,” in front of the minor child.

“David recklessly sped out of the gas station at a very high rate of speed and heavy of traffic with the minor child in the car. Immediately following, Plaintiff began sending numerous text messages to the proposed Intervenor. Plaintiff stated that she is going back to court and taking me off as supervisor of his visit. The minor child used the F word on the subsequent visit with the proposed Intervenor several times. No one at the home of proposed intervenor curses.”

Davidson wrote in her court documents that Evans threatened her, saying “She would not give the minor child to the proposed Intervenor unless defendant was present. This is just another example of plaintiffs outbursts and threats.”

Asking the judge to allow her to care full time for Kaiser, Davidson described Evans’ shocking actions.

“As evidenced by the incidence and behaviors of the Plaintiff set out herein, there is conflict between the Plaintiff and the proposed Intervenor at times and, during those times, plaintiff often became out of control.”

Kaiser’s paternal grandmother also claimed in her court documents that Evans tested positive for marijuana while pregnant and baby Ensley tested for marijuana in her system when she was born in the hospital. She told the court that she believed Evans should lose custody of her middle child.

“Over the course of the last few years, the proposed Intervenor has tried to remain civil and cordial with Plaintiff during her rants. All the proposed Intervenor has ever wanted was the best for the minor child, and to ensure his safety and security.

Davidson gave another example of Evans’ negative behavior.

“The proposed Intervenor, who has had regular, consistent and frequent interaction with the aforesaid minor child, has a warm, close and loving relationship with the said minor child; that close relationship has been severely jeopardize with Plaintiff’s constant threats, belittling, and name-calling.”

Evans released a statement about the situation, saying: “Our lawyers are talking today. Doris made accusations but I can tell you that Barbara has a lot to do with them… Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs. Her emergency filing was against me and Nathan Both. I can tell you that they are allegations, driven by my mom, and she didn’t get her emergency custody. That speaks for itself.”

