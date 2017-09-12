Still Feuding! Javi Marroquin Rips Enemy Jenelle Evans Over Monster Mom Accusations

Javi Marroquin may be on better terms with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry – but the same can’t be said for his co-star Jenelle Evans! The Teen Mom 2 dad ripped his co-star after monster mom claims were made against her.

As Radar exclusively reported, Nathan Giffith‘s mom Doris Davidson filed an emergency request for full custody of Evans and Griffith’s son Kaiser, 3, on September 1, 2017.

She claimed Evans, 25, “has an extensive history of drug use,” and has neglected and abused Kaiser.

“Good for Nathan if it is true, protecting Kaiser and doing what they need to do,” Marroquin, 24, exclusively told Radar. “People don’t change in my opinion.”

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

Marroquin explained that he has been on the outs with Evans ever since she accused him of leaking Lowry’s pregnancy news.

“We just don’t get along,” he said. “I don’t like the way she acts or some of the stuff she says.”

Fortunately for Marroquin, he’ll get the chance to confront her in person at the Teen Mom 2 reunion show in October.

“We’ll be at the reunion pretty soon so it’ll be a good one,” he said.

PHOTOS: Javi Marroquin Moves Out Of Home With Estranged Wife Kailyn Lowry

According to the court documents obtained by Radar, Evans and her daughter Ensley tested positive for marijuana when she was born.

“DSS became involved due to Ensley testing positive for marijuana and opened an investigation,” Griffith’s mom claimed. “Upon information and belief, both Plaintiff and David had positive drug screens for marijuana.”

She also accused Evans of locking Kaiser and her son Jace from a previous relationship out of the house “on a very hot day.”

But the shocking claims don’t end there, as Davidson alleged Kaiser has “bruising and markings that are unusual.”

PHOTOS: He Has a Type! Javi Marroquin Caught On Camera Flirting With Kailyn Lowry Lookalike

“On April 28, 2017, there was bruising on the minor child’s back,” she wrote. “On March 31, 2017, there was a bruise on the minor child’s chest of a fingerprint which appeared as though a finger had been pressed firmly into the minor child’s chest as well as along the minor child’s left arm appearing that he had been jerked by the arm.”

She alleged that Kaiser told her Evans’ fiancé David Eason punched him.

Watch the video above for more!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.