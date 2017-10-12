Sharon Osbourne SLAMS Howard Stern, Reveals His Secret ‘AGT’ Salary

Sharon Osbourne revealed Howard Stern’s very generous salary while he was a judge on America’s Got Talent — and admits she wasn’t thrilled he got paid way more than she did!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, the co-hosts discussed Tyrese Gibson’s feud with Dwayne Johnson over the Fast and Furious franchise. The topic of jealousy arose with the hosts remarking that Johnson’s popularity and success caused Gibson to lash out.

“There will always always be someone that is more popular and more in demand then you are,” Osbourne began. “And there has always been and always will be a pecking order, and everyone has a price on their head — no matter what. Everybody has a price.”

Osbourne decided to use that as an example for the time Stern was paid an enormous amount of money to be a judge on America’s Got Talent. Despite having been a judge on the series for years before the Shock Jock took over, her salary did not come close to what the media mogul was making.

“I worked with Howard Stern. I was on the show years before he came on…Howard came on and got like 35 million,” Osbourne’s said. “And I’m like ‘how? Oh my god! You are 35 million, God bless you!'”

“I was getting 35 cents,” Osbourne joked. “I’m like ‘oh my god that is brilliant’ I could never be Howard Stern, I’m not. I’m Mrs. O, he’s him,” Osbourne said while raising one hand over the other.

“You can’t fight it. It’s a fact of life.”

In 2011, Stern replaced Piers Morgan as a judge on the seventh season of AGT. The show relocated to Radio City Music Hall to cater to Stern’s radio show schedule. Stern would continue as a judge on the show for it’s eighth, ninth, and tenth season before leaving the show in 2015.

