‘He’s Paying For It!’ Host Gregg ‘Opie’ Hughes Faces The Axe At SiriusXM

Longtime listeners and disciples of SiriusXM radio’s Gregg “Opie” Hughes — and his wildly popular Opie Radio program — are worried that their favorite host’s days are numbered, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Some insiders believe the radio network will drop the hammer on the controversial host’s 3pm to 6pm ET time slot when his contract expires in October.

“There are too many ominous signs to ignore,” a source said. “It’s almost like he pissed off the wrong person and now he’s paying for it.”

Some insiders are pointing to an off-air bit Opie pulled earlier this year when he ventured down the Sirius hallways and had an unsuspecting cleaning woman let him inside Howard Stern‘s studio. Hughes, who later uploaded the bit to YouTube, was inside for 30 seconds before security ushered him out.

“Howard got wind of that really quick and he didn’t like it one bit,” an insider confirmed.

There are also rumors that comic Nick DiPaolo is coming on to host his own Sirius show from 6pm to 9pm ET, replacing what is now a three-hour replay of Opie’s show.

Stern certainly has enough influence to get Hughes fired. The King of all Media, who recently signed a five-year contract extension with Sirius at a reported $80 million, has openly feuded with Opie for years, at one point imposing a gag order on him and his former on-air co-host, Anthony Cumia, while they both worked at Infinity Broadcasting.

Others say it could be the recent resurfacing of the infamous cake stomping video from 10 years ago, in which Opie stepped on the cake of a New York City homeless man. That resulted in thousands of negative comments on Reddit, as well as tweets and news articles that he’s had to address on his show.

“It’s unfortunate because Opie’s helped build Sirius to what it is today,” a friend of the show told Radar. “They need to shoot straight with him.”

