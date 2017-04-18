Caught On Camera: Amber Portwood Slams Farrah Abraham In ANOTHER Epic Fight

Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood are still feuding – and their latest explosive fight has been caught on camera yet again! Months after their physical fight at the Teen Mom OG reunion, the co-stars went at it again on last night’s live aftershow.

Portwood, 25, explained how she was open to inviting Abraham, 25, to her wedding to Matt Baier until her boyfriend Simon Saran slammed the invitation exclusively to Radar.

“According to them, they’re too good,” Portwood said on the aftershow. “Simon was never invited. He’s not even part of the cast, he’s just a creep that’s there.”

Portwood added how Abraham is “jealous” of her.

“She’s blacklisted from everyone in the industry,” Portwood continued. “She’s number three on the list half the time.”

But the mother of Leah, 7, admitted there is hope their relationship could be repaired.

“There is always a chance,” she said. “Just apologize and move on. She should apologize and I’ll apologize for my part.”

But Abraham isn’t interested in apologizing to her enemy, as she responded when she joined the stage, “I don’t care to hype up a fight for the sake of the show and ratings. I don’t need to talk s**t to feel better about myself. If I cut somebody out of my life they don’t need to be in my life anymore.”

As Radar reported, Portwood and Abraham got into a physical altercation at the TMOG reunion. When Abraham said Portwood’s must-older fiancé looks like a pedophile, she stormed the stage and slapped her across the face.

“F*** that f***ing b****!” Portwood screamed. “Shut your f***ing mouth! Don’t call my f***ing man a pedophile!”

When Abraham’s father Michael stepped in to help his daughter, Baier pushed him into the audience. Portwood and Baier were then escorted off stage by security.

The physical fight was a long time coming for the co-stars, as Saran bashed them in a series of Snapchat roasts throughout the season.

“All of a sudden everyone is buying a house,” he slammed of Portwood and Baier. “Everyone got their MTV bonuses and got no jobs! You actually need to have a job and do something with your life to have an office Matt!”

When asked by Radar if they would consider attending Portwood and Baier’s wedding, Saran quipped, “I haven’t been to a circus in a while, it could be fun!”

