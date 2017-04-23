Tragic Details Emerge About ‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran’s Death

RadarOnline.com reported that former child star Erin Moran, who was most notably famous for her roles in Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, was found dead on April 22 in a southern Indiana neighborhood. The late actress was 56.

According to the dispatchers record, they “received a 911 call about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Moran Fleischmann was deceased. An autopsy is pending.”

Later, the dispatcher and first responders identified the body as the actress. The sheriff’s office confirmed that at this point, there is no clear answer to her death.

Besides making guest appearances in The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote, the troubled actress took a steep fall from grace following her ripe stardom.

In 2012, Erin and her hubby Steven Fleischmann lost their home in California to foreclosure. Moving in with Steven’s mom in an Indiana trailer park didn’t work out either as Erin’s hard-partying reportedly got them the boot.

Since then, the couple had been living with friends and bouncing from one seedy motel to another. Her closest pals feared she had already burned through her $65,000 that she won in a lawsuit over Happy Days royalties from CBS back in 2011.

Moran struggled to make a comeback, even appearing on the Today show in 2008, but mainly stayed holed up working on her memoir called “Happy Days, Depressing Nights.” The tell-all may have never been completed.

