Cops Reveal Bombshell Details About Erin Moran’s Toxicology Results

Erin Moran‘s toxicology results could take weeks before it’s released, the Harrison County Sheriff exclusively told RadarOnline.com on Sunday.

According to what the Corydon, Ind., officer said, it is believed that the 56-year-old star was never taken to the hospital after being found since she was declared “deceased” at the scene.

As Radar reported, Moran who was most remembered for her roles in Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, was found dead on April 22 in a southern Indiana neighborhood.

The dispatcher records said they “received a 911 call about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Moran Fleischmann was deceased. An autopsy is pending.”

The fallen star had faced mutliple problems since leaving her child star fame behind. She and her husband of nearly 25 years lost their home to foreclosure in 2012, which sparked her boozy and erratic behavior in the following years while living in run-down motels.

Her sitcom co-stars began paying tribute to Moran moments after her death, including some of her closest pals who desperately tried to save her from spiraling out of control.

Story developing.

