Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Begs President Trump To Stop Scary New Initiative

Realty star Duane “Dog” Chapman wants law and order President Trump to join him in a tag team battle to handcuff the new bail reform initiatives sweeping the nation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The crook catcher and his beautiful wife Beth are on a nationwide political campaign to kill a policy that eliminates cash bail for thugs and allows judges to release the hardened criminals based on a lenient risk assessment system.

“If [Trump] knew this was happening he would recommend a stop to it!” the 64-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star told Radar in an exclusive interview. “Trump doesn’t like ‘catch and release.’ My god, if he knew this was going on.”

This isn’t the only time the bounty hunter, who became famous for tracking down fugitives on the hit A&E series, has taken a stand against the establishment.

PHOTOS: Chris Brown Released From Jail On $250,000 Bail

The Dog recently took on New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie by joining a federal wrongful death lawsuit against his administration over the death of Christian Rodgers, 28.

The New Jersey man was cut down on April 9 by convicted felon Jules Black, 30, who was arrested five days earlier on a weapons charge but released soon after based on a questionable formula that determines the perceived risk posed by the perp.

“Christie should be ashamed of himself,” The Dog barked during the July press conference announcing the lawsuit.

“The governor need to know that the eyes of every American who loves their family and wants to preserve law and order are on him right now.”

PHOTOS: Jailbird Juicy Joe Giudice’s Boozy Benders & Wild Antics Exposed

The Dog and Beth, who serves as the president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States lobbying group, are on a whistle-stop tour across America to prevent other states from adopting the no-cash bond policy.

But The Dog seemed to heel when asked if this is the beginning of a new career in politics.

“I wouldn’t do that — too many fugitives,” he told Radar. “That’s not for me.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.