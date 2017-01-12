‘The Chew’ Host Clinton Kelly SLAMS Paula Deen: ‘That F*****g B***h!’

Paula Deen does NOT have a friend in The Chew host Clinton Kelly!

In his new book I Hate Everyone, Except You, the typically jovial TV personality, 47, rips the scandal-ridden southern chef for humiliating him on camera during a March 2015 episode of the ABC talk show.

During the Spring Break-themed show, guest Deen, 69, whipped up some green pepper jelly wings on camera for the live broadcast. Her sticky sweet demeanor promptly changed when Kelly chose to eat his chicken with utensils rather than his fingers.

“What are you doin’, eatin’ that with a fork and knife?” she shouted, according to the surprised host. “You look like a turd in the punchbowl!”

PHOTOS: Taryn Manning Attends The “Orange Is The New Black” Season 3 Screening Benefiting The Women’s Prison Association At The Ainsworth

Though Kelly laughed off the insult in front of the studio audience, he went on a tirade in his mind.

“That f***ing b****!” Clinton recalls thinking in his memoir, out now. “You’re a guest on the show I cohost, a national network daytime talk show watched by about 3 million people a day, including my husband, friends, parents, and grandparents, serving me the most revolting thing I’ve had to eat in years, and you have enough rocks in your ball sack to call me a turd. If I had any pull whatsoever on this show, you’re a** would never be on it!”

Despite her nasty comment, the former What Not To Wear presenter admits he hated Deen before she even set foot in the studio.

Not only does he find her buttery, fried food “one-note,” but her personality grating.

“I find her shtick more annoying than a hangnail,” Clinton writes, adding that upon meeting the star, “her good old-fashioned ‘charm’ struck me as artificial.”



PHOTOS:Yolanda’s Free! David Foster Was ‘Controlling & Jealous’ Husband From Hell, Ex Claims

“Then came the N-word scandal, and after that she admitted to her fans she had Type 2 diabetes — two years after her doctors diagnosed her but only after securing a lucrative diabetes drug contract, and in the interim, continuing to push an unhealthy lifestyle.”

As Radar previously reported, Deen admitted to once having used a racial slur during a lawsuit deposition in 2013. (She later insisted she regretted using the word.)

She came clean about secretly suffering from diabetes for three years on the Today show in January 2012, and announced her paid partnership with Novo Nordisk in the same interview.

For more bombshells from Kelly’s book, keep reading Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.