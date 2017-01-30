Dying Cher’s BRAVE Goodbye To Hollywood

Dying Cher is saying a brave goodbye to Hollywood in a desperate bid to salvage her legacy!

Despite battling a killer virus, the 70-year-old diva is sinking the rest of her shrinking fortune into a high-risk movie project, sources tell RADAR!

The fading Oscar winner believes the film, along with a rigorous tour, will be her final showbiz triumph.

But friends fear they’ll be the final nails in her coffin!

“Cher is on her last legs — and she’s said to have lost her vast fortune, which at one time was pegged at a whopping $305 million,” an insider dishes.

“But she’s getting off her deathbed to do one last movie and tour!

“And it could kill her!”

The Hollywood icon will produce and star in the Lifetime movie Flint about the water crisis in the Michigan city.

She’ll play a woman affected by the city’s tainted drinking water in a role that echoes her work in 1983’s Silkwood, in which she earned her first Oscar nomination playing a worker in a contaminated nuclear facility.

“Cher has lost millions on bad investments, and she’s fighting back furiously — but it may be too little, too late!” the source tattles.

“Her medical bills have mounted over the years, and I’ve heard she may not have enough money to cover her own funeral! It’s really sad.”

What’s more, “years of loans to family and friends have gone unpaid, and lavish living expenses and the astronomical cost of experimental medical treatments have taken a severe toll on her finances,” says the source.

To add insult to injury, the Moonstruck star believes she was duped into blowing her life savings!

Last June, Cher sued Sail Venture Partners, accusing the financial firm of defrauding her out of $800,000 after she invested more than $1 million in what she called “risky and unsound” investments.

Another source spills, “Despite her fragile physical state, Cher is going back on the road in a last-ditch attempt to beef up her bottom line!”

Cher has struggled with health issues related to the crippling Epstein-Barr virus since the 1980s.

Insiders claim the virus left the singer bedridden for months and fighting depression, wreaking havoc on her heart and kidneys.

Fears for the legendary star exploded when Cher was forced to postpone gigs on her Dressed to Kill tour in the summer of 2014.

“This virus is a killer!” she tweeted to fans on Sept. 13 that year. “I don’t cancel unless I can’t get up.”

Two months later, the tour was axed completely — and ailing Cher had to wear a heart monitor!

Now she’s bringing her show, Classic Cher, to the new theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland for two six-date residencies this spring and summer.

Her 2017 schedule also includes residencies at the Monte Carlo in Las Vegas.

“This is NOT what Cher expected to be doing in her golden years,” says the insider. “But she may have no choice!”

