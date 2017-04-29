Chilling Secrets: Inside Charles Manson’s Plans For Future Killings

Charles Manson had big plans to carry out more killings from behind bars and even escape prison — and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details!

“Manson chillingly told The National Enquirer that his family was growing, that his family was getting bigger and stronger ,” said James Robertson, Associate Editor, of The National Enquirer reveals in the all-new series of The National Enquirer Investigates.

“According to his followers, he had sketched plans to embark on a series of celebrity murders that would rattle tinseltown,” Dylan Howard, The Enquirer‘s Editor in Chief, adds.

Worst of all, Manson’s “family” said he planned to carry out the deed in person.

As Radar readers know, Manson convinced his cult of followers to go on a gruesome killing spree in Los Angeles during the summer of ’69.

Among the victims were Sharon Tate, actress and pregnant wife of director Roman Polanski, and coffee heiress Abigail Folger. The cult killers wrote “Pig” and “Helter Skelter” in blood on the walls, trying to incite a race war in a summer of racial turmoil.

Four decades after the murders, The National Enquirer investigates how Manson continues to control his “family” from inside prison, how he funds his cause and how he continues to convince young women to do his bidding — all from behind bars!

Tune into National Enquirer Investigates: Charles Manson, Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Reelz.

