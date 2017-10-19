Blac Chyna’s Mom Finalizes Divorce Amid Rob Kardashian Lawsuit Drama

Blac Chyna’s personal life is taking an even more dramatic turn — RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her mom, Tokyo Toni, finalized her divorce!

Toni (born Shalana Hunter) filed for divorce from Marcellous Hunter on December 27, 2016 and a final order and judgment of absolute divorce was given on March 20, 2017, according to a Prince George County court docket.

Their relationship was extremely tumultuous, as Hunter claimed Toni threatened to kill him and was granted a restraining order against her in 2013.

“Shalana is violent when angry. She often tries to start a physical altercation,” Hunter claimed in court documents at the time. “I have hundreds of texts [threatening] bodily harm, threats to come to my job and get me fired.”

“Threats to ‘crack my head open’ if I return to my home,” he added. “Threats to leave me in a landfill. I want the threats to stop. I want her out of my home … She has already cut up my clothes!”

Meanwhile, Chyna, 29, filed an explosive lawsuit against the Kardashian family earlier this week, claiming that Rob, Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie are all “predators.”

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season,” her attorney Lisa Bloom said in the documents.

The 29-year-old former stripper also alleged that Rob, 30, abused her and threatened suicide while they were together.

A source explained to radar that she filed the lawsuit to stop the “bullying” and “lies and rumors that go against her character”.

