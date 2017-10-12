Beyonce Ditches NYC Condo Amid Parenting Battle With Jay-Z

Beyonce and her rap mogul hubby Jay-Z are putting up a united front in public, but a source close to the superstar couple revealed behind closed doors the two aren’t seeing eye to eye on a very important issue!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the parents to Blue Ivy, 5, and 3-month old twins Sir and Rumi are having a really difficult time choosing between New York City and Los Angeles.

“The family is in New York City right now because they are looking at schools for Blue Ivy,” a source close to the 36-year-old “Formation” singer said.

“Beyonce wants to be closer to her family on the East Coast and Jay-Z thinks that uprooting Blue Ivy from school in Malibu is just an awful idea,” continued the source. “Blue loves her school in California and she has all of her friends there.”

According to the source, “Jay-Z flat out told her that she is being selfish. This whole schooling thing is just creating so much drama for them!”

However, it seems that Queen B and Jay, 47, have agreed to meet in the middle! Prior to selling their Manhattan condo, the couple purchased mega-mansions in both L.A. and the Hamptons.

“They do not want to keep going back and forth between coasts, but they are realizing that they have to for their careers,” the insider told Radar.

