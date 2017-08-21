‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood’s Ex Secretly ‘Furious’ Over New Romance

Amber Portwood may be happily moving on from her tumultuous three-year relationship with “pathological liar” ex Matt Baier — but he isn’t so thrilled with her new romance.

Though Baier told Radar he supports the Teen Mom OG star’s love choices, an insider said the 46-year-old father of nine is secretly seething now that he has learned more about her guy.

The source told Radar that Baier didn’t realize that Portwood’s new man was Andrew Glennon, a producer he knew from Marriage Boot Camp — the show the former couple went on together in June to save their broken engagement.

“Matt knew she had a new guy, but didn’t know it was Andrew,” the source explained. “Now he is furious and suspects her of cheating on him.”

However, as Radar reported, Portwood, 27, insisted to friends that she didn’t cheat on Baier, and the relationship with Glennon, 33, began after her former fiancé stormed out of the Marriage Boot Camp house, thus ending their relationship.

“Amber thinks Matt is just jealous,” said the source.

Radar exclusively broke the news of Portwood’s new romance with never-before-seen footage of the couple kissing and cuddling at a marina in her native Indianapolis.

