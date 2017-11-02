Amanda Knox Pens Tragic Tribute To Dead Roommate Ten Years After Brutal Murder

Amanda Knox is sharing special memories of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, on the tenth anniversary of her brutal murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Ten years ago tonight, my friend was raped and murdered by a burglar when she was home alone in the apartment we shared while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy,” Knox wrote in an essay published online.

Radar readers remember that on November 1, 2007, Kercher was found beaten and stabbed to death in the apartment she shared with Knox. The Seattle foreign exchange student and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially convicted of Kercher’s murder, in what was painted as a sex-game gone wrong.

But Knox, now 30, always maintained her innocence, and often referred to Kercher as one of her closest friends.

“When I look back on my memories of Meredith, what I find are beautiful, banal moments we shared in the weeks we lived side-by-side.”

She then shared stories of the mundane parts of life, like grocery shopping, getting coffee together, and simply walking around their neighborhood.

“All these memories feel both very close and very distant,” she wrote. “Distant, because I have to dig through a decade of suffering just to reach them.

“My memories of Meredith are buried beneath the horrific autopsy photos and crime scene footage I saw, the slurs I was called, the death threats I received (and still receive), the false accusations I fought, the years of wrongful imprisonment I endured, the multiple trials and slanderous headlines that juxtaposed our names and faces, unfairly interlocking her death with my identity.”

The charges against Knox were overturned in 2011 due to a lack of evidence, and she was released from prison.

Four years later, Italy’s Supreme Court declared her innocent for good.

“There are some people who believe I have no right to mourn Meredith,” she continued. “They believe that I had something to do with her murder—I didn’t—or that Meredith has been forgotten in the wake of my own struggle for justice—she hasn’t. Either way, they feel that Meredith and I are inextricably linked, so it’s simply not fair that I haven’t lost everything, as she has. They are wrong.

“I hate it that my memories of her are buried beneath the years of suffering Raffaele and I endured in the wake of her murder. And it’s depressing to know that mourning her comes at the price of being criticized for anything I say or don’t say today. But most depressing of all is that Meredith isn’t here, when she deserves to be. She is painfully missed by everyone who loved her. I miss her, and I’m grateful for the memories of our time together.”

