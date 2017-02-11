Amanda Knox‘s former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito has reportedly been denied compensation by Italian courts.

According to the Italian publication Ansa, which was picked up by True Crimes Podcasts judges refused Sollecito’s request for 500,000 Euros (about $532,000 American dollars) for alleged “wrongful imprisonment.”

In a recent British TV interview, Sollecito, 32, said he felt he deserved the money for wrongfully being put in prison over the death of English college student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy.

But the new report said Italian judges noted that Sollecito has lied to police officers, which led to his arrest. According to the judges, Sollecito is responsible for being taken into custody and subsequently incarcerated.

Knox, a Seattle college girl studying in Perugia, and her then-beau Sollecito were accused and then–at first—were found guilty of murdering her roommate, British exchange student Kercher, in Italy.

The sensational crime happened in 2007 and Knox and Sollecito spent almost four years in Italian prisons before they were both acquitted at a second level trial. In 2015, the Italian Supreme Court found both Knox and Sollecito innocent of the crime and they were released.

Knox, now 29, has written a book about her ordeal and last year, she appeared on a Netflix documentary.

Meanwhile, as Radar reported last month, Sollecito has gotten into hot water by joking about the famous murder case on secret online groups.

He was caught making lurid remarks to private Facebook groups on how to cover-up a gruesome scenes. One user asked Sollecito, “Master, teach me to cancel traces of a murder, as I have a couple of things to solve.”

Sollecito wrote back on the group’s platform: “It’s easy: s*** on it and nobody will come near [the scene]!”

According to reports, Sollecito received $73,000 in U.S. dollars from the Italian government to start an internet business. He has published two books and has spent most of his time traveling around Italy giving talks.

Knox has followed a similar course, making public speeches around America about her innocence in the Kercher murder.

As Ansa reported, the rejection of Sollecito’s lawsuit by the Italian judicial system has caused shock waves.

