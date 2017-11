Gobble, Gobble! Hollywood Heavyweights Who Have Packed On The Pounds

For some celebrities, 2017 was very good, but a few stars may be putting diet and exercise high up on their New Year’s resolutions lists! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see which Hollywood heavyweights suffered some serious setbacks in the battle of the bulge this year.

Rihanna was once one of the fittest singers on the planet.

But RiRi’s added some inches in 2017! “Her weight can fluctuate by 10 pounds during any given week and that requires a massive wardrobe,” a source told Radar. “Her weight can fluctuate by 10 pounds during any given week and that requires a massive wardrobe .”

Today Longoria is probably more desperate to take off the extra pounds she’s packed on lately

Unfortunately, Perry, who has struggled with his sobriety, has puffed up beyond almost all recognition.

Cher’s transgender sonis known as a yo-yo dieter, but he had managed to get buff and shed the weight

However, Bono may want to make improved fitness and getting rid of all the unhealthy belly fat his New Year’s resolution in 2018!

Beyonce has admitted her shape “goes through stages like every woman.” And in the past her behind was beyond.

But Bey’s butt blew up in 2017. “I like being curvy but sometimes I get curvy in the wrong places,” she has admitted.

John Travolta wowed moviegoers with his dancer’s body in Staying Alive, and he’s tried his best to keep fit through the years.

But Travolta had a tough time in 2017 with his expanding waistline. The star tipped the scales with an estimated 50-pound weight gain.

But the ballooning bargain-hunter has performed a weighty flip-flop! In 2017, she managed to raise eyebrows over her increased dress size.

Unfortunately, Wilson is just trying to hold on in her battle of the bulge.