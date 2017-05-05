1 of 12
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Ready to pounce! The Real Housewives are known for being fun, flirty and ready to sink their claws into younger men. Click through these slides to learn about TV's most ravenous cougars.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
RHONY star Carole Radziwill, 53, and hunky chef Adam Kenworthy, 30, met at her costar — and his boss! — Luann D’Agostino’s home, and have been inseparable ever since. Radziwill revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively that they have no plans to tie the knot, but the May-December pair do live together in New York.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Sonja Morgan, 53, also has a thing for younger men! Radar exclusively reported that the star dated 24-year-old model Dominik Persy and 22-year-old model Tommy Maksanty.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Ramona Singer, 60, began dating younger men after her divorce from cheating husband Mario.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Luann, 51, moved on from her divorce with much younger Jacques Azoulay, 41. She had flings with younger men before settling down with age-appropriate entrepreneur Tom D’Agostino in December 2016.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
RHOC star Tamra Judge, 49, and constant companion hubby Eddie Judge, 44, tied the knot in June 2013.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof, 55, rebounded from her marriage to Paul Nassif, 54, with Ron Stewart’s son Sean, 35.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
She then dated Jacob Busch, 27 — but they broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with a younger woman!
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Eden Sassoon, 43, dated singer Jesse McCartney, 30, in 2012.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Ex-RHONJ star Dina Manzo, 45, is dating David Cantin — a 36-year-old millionaire.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Kenya Moore, 46, had an extremely tumultuous relationship with Matt Jordan, 29. She was forced to get a restraining order against him in March 2017.
Bravo
Bravo
Do these Housewives cougars surprise you? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: