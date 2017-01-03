1 of 20
Hollywood was filled with deaths, scandals and more this year! Click through RadarOnline.com’s biggest stories of 2016.
Charlie Sheen revealed that he was HIV positive in 2015, but it took him over seven months to confess that he didn't tell at least 25 victims of his diagnosis.
Meanwhile, his ex-wife Brooke Mueller was hospitalized after a possible drug relapse with their twin sons Max and Bob in tow. She later checked herself into a Salt Lake City, Utah rehab facility and is expected to stay for the foreseeable future. She checked in to a rehab facility earlier in the year as well after learning of Sheen's diagnosis .
Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris this October.
Then, her husband Kanye West was hospitalized for a "psychiatric emergency" shortly after the heist. It's believed that the stress of his marriage, the robbery and the anniversary of his mother Donda's death triggered his breakdown.
Taylor Swift had her worst year yet! Radar revealed in a special report that her downward spiral started after West reignited their feud with his song "Famous." She claimed that she never gave West permission to call her out in the song, but his wife released footage of a phone call between the rapper and singer months later. Then, she became involved in a bitter love triangle with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston.
Meanwhile, Radar told you first that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were back together and rekindling their romance!
Then, Khloe Kardashian was hit with bombshell news when Radar revealed her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend!
Kylie Jenner got into a heated feud with Rob Kardashian after he released her phone number on Twitter!
Rob's on-again-off-again-relationship with Blac Chyna exploded in 2016 as well — especially before their daughter Dream was born. Radar told you first that they were expecting their first child together after just months of dating, and were filming their lives together for a reality show.
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after an explosive argument aboard a plane. She claimed that Pitt harmed their son Maddox, but Radar exclusively revealed that there were no FAA records of any incident.
Prince died of an accidental overdose in April, and a battle for his $300 million estate ensued shortly after.
Then, Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds tragically died within a day of each other. The duo is set to have a double memorial.
Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa split in May after Tarek allegedly tried to commit suicide. Radar revealed that Christina called the cops after Tarek stole a gun from their home and ran off into the woods by their house.
Mob Wives star Big Ang lost her battle with cancer in February. Her death sent shockwaves around Hollywood, as she also frequently appeared on other reality shows.
Her co-star, Renee Graziano, entered rehab later in the year for depression-related issues.
Radar discovered that Teen Mom star Amber Portwood's fiancée Matt Baier secretly fathered nine children!
Baier was also accused of sexual assault against an ex who later committed suicide. Baier denied that he attacked the woman.
Meghan Markle made headlines when it was discovered that she was dating Prince Harry! Radar revealed that their relationship has escalated quickly,, and there have even been marriage talks.
