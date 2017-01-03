1 of 20

Hollywood was filled with deaths, scandals and more this year! Click through RadarOnline.com’s biggest stories of 2016.

Charlie Sheen revealed that he was HIV positive in 2015, but it took him over seven months to confess that he didn't tell at revealed that he was HIV positive in 2015, but it took him over seven months to confess that he didn't tell at least 25 victims of his diagnosis

Kanye West was Donda's death triggered his breakdown. Then, her husbandwas hospitalized for a "psychiatric emergency" shortly after the heist. It's believed that the stress of his marriage, the robbery and the anniversary of his motherdeath triggered his breakdown.

Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston. Taylor Swift had her worst year yet! Radar revealed in a special report that her downward spiral started after West reignited their feud with his song "Famous." She claimed that she never gave West permission to call her out in the song, but his wife released footage of a phone call between the rapper and singer months later. Then, she became involved in a bitter love triangle withand

Khloe Kardashian was hit with bombshell news when Radar revealed her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was Then,was hit with bombshell news when Radar revealed her boyfriendwas expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend

Rob's on-again-off-again-relationship with Blac Chyna exploded in 2016 as well — especially before their daughter Dream was born. Radar told you first that they were expecting their first child together after just months of dating, and were filming their lives together for a reality show.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa split in May after Tarek Flip or Flop starsandElsplit in May after Tarek allegedly tried to commit suicide . Radar revealed that Christina called the cops after Tarek stole a gun from their home and ran off into the woods by their house.

Big Ang lost her battle with cancer in February. Mob Wives starlost her battle with cancer in February. Her death sent shockwaves around Hollywood , as she also frequently appeared on other reality shows.

Amber Portwood's fiancée Matt Baier secretly fathered nine children! Radar discovered that Teen Mom starfiancée

Meghan Markle made headlines when it was discovered that she was dating Prince Harry! Radar revealed that their relationship has escalated quickly,, and made headlines when it was discovered that she was datingRadar revealed that their relationship has escalated quickly,, and there have even been marriage talks