Booze, Boys & Sordid Park Liaisons: Kevin Spacey’s Secret Gay Past Exposed

Kevin Spacey
's sexuality was the "worst kept secret in Hollywood!" The National ENQUIRER
caught the actor in a series of compromising positions just years before he revealed he was gay in the wake of a sexual assault scandal. Click through these slides to get the latest on the movie star.
Photo credit: Getty Images
First, the actor falsely reported that he was mugged in 2004. "What actually happened is, I fell for a con," he said on BBC Radio at the time
. "And I was incredibly embarrassed by it. Some sob story about somebody needing to call their (sic) mother and could they use my phone…This kid took off and I was so upset I ran after him. I tripped up over my dog, and ended up falling onto the street and hitting my head. And now I'm bleeding relatively profusely — I'm extremely upset, I feel like the biggest fool that has ever lived." He claimed he was at the park late at night because his "doggy had to go."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Star Magazine caught Spacey spending an "intimate" Sunday afternoon with a much-younger male in 2000. "For two hours, the pair chatted, held hands, cuddled, stroked and massaged each other hidden behind a rock in Oakland Memorial Park near Topanga, close to where Spacey grew up," the outlet reported, noting that the two were giving each other massages in public.
Photo credit: Getty Images
"It was a very intimate rendezvous," a source said at the time. "At one point Kevin's head was in the boy's lap and later the young guy put his arms round Kevin and cuddled him."
Photo credit: Getty Images
The man later confirmed that he was friends with Spacey, but insisted that they were not lovers.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The National ENQUIRER caught Spacey living a double life filled of "booze, wild parties and flamboyant shenanigans" later that year. David Black, a New York City television tech, told the ENQUIRER that they hooked up in St. Tropez as well.
Photo credit: Getty Images
He said he met Spacey at the Byblos Hotel disco and joined him for a party with his friends. "Every so often Kevin would reach over and put his arm around his male friend," Black noted. "Later on, he said, 'This city has a wild night life. Let's go explore it together. But first my friend and I need to go up to our place to change. We'll be back down in a minute.'" Spacey never came back.
Photo credit: Getty Images
They met up later that night by chance, and a night of debauchery with drinking and kissing ensued.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Then, Spacey was caught with another male in 2008. "Kevin really cut loose while partying in Hvar," a source told the ENQUIRER. "It was shocking to see Kevin publicly grope a man lying across his lap. It was 'Boys Gone Wild!'"
Photo credit: Getty Images
Andy Cohen
later blew the lid off of Spacey's sexuality in his 2014 memoir, The Andy Cohen Diaries
, saying that while he was at the U.S. Open men's finals he saw a new side of the actor. "Kevin Spacey was in front of us with a full face of makeup and three male companions who were definitely NOT raising any questions."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Cohen also wrote, "NPH [Neil Patrick Harris
] and I talked about a lot of gay stuff, including debating Kevin Spacey
; I still get enraged when I think about him talking about being in love with that woman on 60 Minutes. Come out sir."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Spacey, 58, previously denied his homosexuality and even briefly dated Helen Hunt.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Are you surprised by Spacey's sexuality? Sound off in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Photo credit: Getty Images